Voodoo Omen Gaming Desktop Is Most Beautiful Ever, Only US$6500-US$20,000

I almost don't care what's inside Voodoo's Omen desktop, beyond the usual gaming PC bombast —quad radiator and liquid cooling with integrated copper pipes to stave thermonuclear meltdown for extreme overclocking—because this is the best-looking made-to-order gaming desktop I've ever seen. It looks like a clean, efficient killing machine, not a disco-in-a-box. (Okay, there is a built-in seven-inch LCD auxiliary display that adds the necessary over-the-top flourish for obscene gaming PCs.) You can party it up with custom lights and paint, but I urge otherwise. But, if you can afford the US$20,000 for the top of the line model, I'm two social classes away from judging you. Update: Full spec sheet below shows what US$20k will buy you.

Introducing Voodoo Omen

The Voodoo Omen is a machine that takes personalization to new heights. Rich with innovation and unmatched in design, Voodoo Omen is for the discerning technology lover who equally appreciates sophisticated styling and performance computing. And because each Voodoo Omen is built using a personalised, co-creation process, every owner of a Voodoo Omen becomes an architect and a designer.

The Omen's clean lines and square edges give its exterior a classic look. Consumers then add the finishing touches via personalization options that include high-quality Voodoo Allure paint finishes, laser engraving and custom side panels in materials such as glass, leather and wood - all of which contribute to making the Voodoo Omen a signature showpiece for each individual owner.

While its exterior design hints at its Voodoo heritage, the Voodoo Omen is completely redesigned.. Elements of this quiet, high-performance system such as the quad radiator and integrated copper cooling pipes, built directly into the Voodoo Omen chassis, make the Voodoo Omen stand out from the crowd. Vertical thermal diffusion cooling, developed by turning the motherboard 90 degrees to allow air to flow naturally throughout the machine.

Performance and innovation

• Vertical thermal diffusion - The Omen fully optimizes the natural power of convection currents by turning the motherboard 90 degrees, which allows air to naturally flow from bottom to top. This innovative approach to thermal management offers maximum cooling and quiet acoustics.

• Auxiliary LCD - A 7-inch full auxiliary LCD is built into the Omen chassis. This screen acts as a fully functional secondary display that can be used to show game stats, movies,music videos or other additional information users need at work or play.

• Quad radiator - This is one of the first systems to feature a quad radiator for maximum cooling and performance and unbelievably quiet acoustics.

• Tool-less architecture -The Omen has tool-less architecture on components such as hard drives and video cards.

• Industry standard components - The Omen is built using only the best industry-standard components to ensure ultimate performance and longevity.

• Integrated copper cooling pipes - Unlike any other system in the industry, copper cooling pipes are built directly into the aluminium Omen chassis, cutting interior clutter and improving air flow.

• Quick-release connectors - The self-sealing, anti-leak liquid cooling system allows for hassle-free component upgrades

• Interior lighting - Battery-powered interior lighting gives users visibility to upgrade components when the system is powered off.

Design and personalization

• Classic Voodoo style - The clean lines and square edges of the Omen set the standard for the sophisticated look that will define all Voodoo-branded devices.

• All-aluminium chassis -The sophisticated all-aluminium chassis adds to the Omen's durability and cooling capabilities.

• Top-loading cables - The rotated motherboard allows cables to be plugged into the system under a removable top panel. This gives users easier access to the cable board and contributes to the clean system design.

• Removable panels - For easy access to the interior of the system, the Omen comes equipped with tool-less side panels that completely detach using latches hidden under the top panel. The side panel is a thick square plate of aluminium with a flat, smooth surface unblemished by handles, rivets or screws.

• Extensive high-quality Voodoo Allure paint finishes - A palette of 14 colour choices is available, including six new Voodoo Allure colors.

• Laser engraving - Choose from eight Voodoo Ink design options and eight Voodoo Iconograph patterns.

• Custom side panels - Customers will soon be able to develop custom side-panels from a variety of materials usually associated with luxury apparel and furniture such as glass, leather and wood.

• RGB accent lighting - Select one of 16 million different colours in real time through software run from the auxiliary display. LED lights are inside the unit at the top and below the chassis to accent, but not overwhelm, the design of the machine.

Security

• The Omen includes Voodoo's Fuel Essential software suite: Roxio, Cyberlink PowerDVD, AVG Professional Anti-Virus and PCDoctor.

Pricing and availability

• Pricing ranges from $6,500 to $20,000, depending on configuration.

• Current Voodoo customers will receive a private invitation to be among the first to order a customised Omen.

CHASSIS

• Strengthened aluminium construction

• Hover suspended box design

• Easy removable side and top panels

• Built-in USB driven 7" Widescreen display

Resolution: 800x480

• Dimensions

Width (cm): 19.05 = 7.5 inches

Length (cm): 58.42 = 23 inches

Height (cm): 55.88 = 22 inches

Weight starting at: ~45Kg =~100 lbs.

LIQUID COOLING

• Liquid coolant options: red, blue, green, purple and orange

POWER SUPPLY

• 1150W air cooled

• 1300W liquid cooled

MOTHERBOARDS

• ASUS Striker Extreme II (NVIDIA 790i)

PROCESSOR

• Intel® Core™ 2 Micro architecture, overclockable, liquid cooled

• Intel® Core™ 2 Extreme Quad-Core 3.20GHz QX9770

12 MB of L2 cache; 1600 MHz FSB

• Intel® Core™ 2 Extreme Quad-Core 3.00GHz QX9650

12 MB of L2 cache; 1333 MHz FSB

MEMORY

• Four DIMM slots supporting up to 8 GB of main memory, overclockable

2, 4, or 8GB 1600 MHz CORSAIR PC-14400 DDR3 SDRAM

GRAPHICS AND DISPLAYS

• Supports both NVIDIA® SLI™ and ATI CrossFireX™, liquid cooled

NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 ULTRA with 768MB of GDDR3 SDRAM

ATI Radeon™HD3870 series

• Includes support for next generation NVIDIA and ATI graphics cards

STORAGE

• Flexible RAID capabilities (0, 1)

• Up to 6, no carrier, tool-less drive bays

Options:

• Up to 3 independent Serial ATA Hard Disk Drives (HDD)

(Up to 3 TB of internal storage using drives with the following capacities):

Seagate 500 GB SATA @ 7200 rpm

Seagate 750 GB SATA @ 7200 rpm

Seagate 1 TB SATA @ 7200 rpm

Western Digital Raptor 160 GB 10,000 rpm

Western Digital VelociRaptor 300 GB 10,000 rpm

STORAGE (cont.)

Options (cont.):

• Up to 6 Solid State Drives (SSD)

(Up to 384 GB of internal storage using drives with the following capacities):

Samsung 64 GB SLC

• One or two super multi-drive, slim slots with Lightscribe (DVD+/-R/RW+/-DL)

Writes DVD-R discs at up to 16x speed

Writes DVD+R DL discs at up to 4x speed

Reads DVDs at up to 8x speed

Writes CD-R discs at up to 40x speed

Writes CD-RW discs at up to 24x speed

Reads CDs at up to 24x speed

• Optional upgrade for one or two slot Blu-Ray drive

Writes BD-R discs at up to 2x speed

Writes BD-RE discs at up to 2x speed

Reads BDs at up to 2x speed

Writes DVD RAM discs at up to 5x speed

Writes DVD+/-R discs at up to 8x speed (SL) and 2x speed (DL)

Reads DVD+/-R discs at up to 8x speed (SL) and 6x speed (DL)

Writes DVD+/-RW discs at up to 4x speed

Reads DVD+/-RW discs at up to 6x speed

Writes CD-R, CD-RW discs at up to 8x speed

Reads CDs at up to 24x speed

AUDIO AND PERIPHERALS

• Onboard Hi-Definition audio

• Creative Audio Sound Blaster® X-Fi™ XtremeGamer

• Creative Audio Sound Blaster® X-Fi™ XtremeGamer Fatal1ty Professional

• Includes Voodoo Razer Keyboard and Mouse

CONNECTIONS

• Hidden top panel I/O ports (motherboard dependent)

• 1 x PS/2 Keyboard

• 2 x External SATA

• 1 x IEEE 1394a

• 2 x LAN(RJ45) port

• 6 x USB 2.0/1.1

• 1 x Clr CMOS switch

• 1 x Optical + 1 x Coaxial S/PDIF Output1 x onboard LED switch

OS

• Microsoft® Windows Vista™ Ultimate 64-bit SP1

• Microsoft® Windows Vista™ Home Premium 64-bit SP1

VOODOO FUEL ESSENTIALS SOFTWARE

• Security

Grisof t AVG Professional (1 year base standard)

Grisoft AVG Professional (2 year upgrade available)

Grisoft AVG Internet Security (2 year licence available)

PC Doctor

• Roxio 9.0

• CyberLink PowerDirector

• CyberLink Power2Go

• CyberLink DVD Play

• CyberLink Label Print

PRODUCTIVITY

• Microsoft® Office Pro 2007

• Microsoft® Office Small Business Edition 2007

• Microsoft® Office Basic 2007

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCS

• Genuine Microsoft® Windows Vista™ Installation DVD

• Driver and Applications Recovery DVD