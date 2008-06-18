Visual Voicemail Coming to Verizon... For a Price

Rumour has it that Verizon Wireless will be joining AT&T and Sprint in offering visual voicemail, in this case on four upcoming phones: LG's Chocolate 3 and an updated Voyager (possible software update but more likely hardware refresh), along with the mysteriously code-named "Blaze" and "Utopia" from Motorola. That's more phones than any other carrier to date, though there's no mention of it on the iPhone wannabe LG Dare. The catch is that the optional service will cost US$2 a month—annoying when you consider other carriers offer it for free, though totally expected when you consider that even Verizon's e-mail app costs an extra US$5 per month. Look out for this to arrive in late July or early August. [IntoMobile]