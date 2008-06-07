VisionArt Hides Flat Panel TVs and Speakers Behind Fine Art For Classy Consumers

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you are planning to install a flat panel television into a tastefully decorated room, chances are you will want to conceal that sucker along with any speaker setups so as not to detract from all of your well-crafted classiness. VisionArt may have an ideal solution that conceals your equipment behind museum quality art prints when not in use.

They have teamed up with Triad speakers to offer units that incorporate the front left, centre and right channel speakers underneath your flat-panel television. When you turn on the unit, the artwork retracts to reveal the screen but leaves the speakers masked from view behind a black matte material. Custom sizes and speaker setups are available, but I'm sure that regardless of the configuration you choose, installing VisionArt in your home will not come cheap. Still, it may be a small price to pay for such a seamless solution. [VisionArt via Electronic House]

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

