Virgin Mobile to Buy Helio, Kill It, Consume It

It appears that the rumours were right, kinda fake telecom provider Virgin Mobile will buy kinda fake telecom provider Helio. Once the acquisition is complete, Virgin Mobile will consume Helio and hopefully become stronger from the nourishment, but the trendy Helio logo will be gone forever. Since both companies run on Sprint's network, it shouldn't be that big a deal from a technical "will my phone still work??" standpoint. Although Helio was extremely progressive in features and pioneered "all in" plans. We don't know if Virgin is interested in giving users the world like Helio did in the financially challenging MVNO space. [Yahoo and Electronista]