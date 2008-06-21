Video: Teen Brutally Beats Bus Passenger for iPhone

As reported from an NBC affiliate, this surveillance video (from May 21st) has just been released that depicts a particularly vicious attack on a Columbus, OH, bus—all to acquire an iPhone. A hooded teen lunges at a man who was wearing headphones on his way off the bus. No one did anything to stop the attack (not that you can blame a woman with child for not stepping in). Surprisingly, despite sustaining injury from blows to the face and body, the passenger did not lose his iPhone. Anyone with info on the teen is asked to call 614-645-8477. [WCMH via Macblogz]