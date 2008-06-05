How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

VIA Mini-ITX 2.0 Adds Blu-Ray Playback, PCI Express

VIA's new two point oh Mini-ITX design is out, and it comes loaded with multimedia features, from high definition video and Blu-ray disc playback to DirectX 10 support, 6-channel surround sound, and a 16-lane PCI Express—so you can add a top-of-the-line graphics card that is five times the size of the 17 x 17cm Mini-ITX 2.0. The full feature list is exciting for home theatre and DIY enthusiasts everywhere:

• Processor: High-performance, power efficient x86 processor, such as the VIA Nano processor
• Memory: Support for minimum 2GB DDR2 SDRAM
• Graphics: DirectX 9.0 integrated (IGP); DirectX 10 through an add-in card
• Display: 1 VGA port for LCD display; 1 HDMI port on add-in card
• HD Audio: 3 Audio jacks for up to 6-channel surround sound
• Broadband Connectivity: 1 Gigabit LAN port
• Storage: 2 Serial ATA II slots + 1 IDE (PATA) slot
• Peripheral Connectivity: Minimum 4 USB2.0 ports
• Expansion: 1 PCI Express 16-lane slot
• Size: 17cm x 17cm
• OS Support: Microsoft® Windows Vista®; Microsoft Windows Vista Premium (through an add-in graphics card); Microsoft Windows® XP, and major Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Suse Linux and gOS

[VIA]

