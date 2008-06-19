Verizon Plans to Expand FiOS to the Boonies By Using Less Fibre (¡Que!)

PC Mag is reporting that Verizon is looking at a couple different ways to spread the good word of FiOS beyond the projected 18 million homes it'll reach in 2010, maybe by using less, um, fibre after that, according to tech chief Mark Wegleitner.

Right now, Verizon's FiOS network is built fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), which means it's fibre all the way to your door, a fact it mercilessly (and rightly) lords over cable and AT&T's U-Verse. U-Verse is built as fibre to the node, where it's fibre to a box you share with your neighbours and connect to via copper or coax. It's slower than FiOS. But, FTTP buildout is really, really expensive—Verizon's spent US$20 billion already, way more than AT&T.

And spending even more to build fibre out to sparely populated areas doesn't make much economic sense, even if it is cheaper than expected. (As much as we all want our own personal fibre line.) So, they're leaking for a cheaper alternative, "another approach to FTTP," in Wegleitner's words. That's all well and good, as long as it's still fibre to my door. (Soon, please?)

AU: And to think, the politicians over here are prattling on about Fibre-to-the-node like it's the bees knees. I want it all the way to my door, thankyou very much Mr Conroy. And get cracking! I haven't even got ADSL2+ yet...

[PC Mag]