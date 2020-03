Similar to iRadio, uSirius lets people stream Sirius Satellite Radio to their iPhones over Wi-Fi or EDGE (and shortly, 3G). Reader Brandon says that anyone can try this out for free for three days before registering, and that it works great over both connection types. Our own Benny Goldman went nuts when he saw this, so you Sirius fans should go equally nuts when you load this on your phones. But in a, you know, less hairy way. Grab it on Installer.app. [Thanks Brandon!]