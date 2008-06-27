USC Creates 3D Display, Now Just For the Actual TIE Fighters

Does art imitate life or life imitate art? I think this holographic display developed at USC demoing a TIE Fighter puts an end to that age-old debate. Using a high-speed DLP projection, a mirror reflects 5,000 images per second, which combine to make a pretty 3D object. But the most remarkable point about the system is that it updates in realtime at 200Hz, taking into account the user's position and adjusting the image placement as needed. In other words, the image could rotate for a still viewer, or stay absolutely still for a moving viewer. But that's easier to understand after watching the video:

[ITC Graphics Lab via Wired]