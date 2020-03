Brando's tube clock with USB connection is, at US$70, possibly the most 'spenny thing that Brando has ever produced. Six tubes display the hours, minutes and seconds, and it connects via USB to your laptop or computer. Lets not forget that B&W already made a Tube Clock, but it's three times the price of the Brando and not powered by USB. So way to go Brando for knockin' this one off. Bonus shot is below.

[Brando]