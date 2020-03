A four-way, USB 2.0 hub. A magnetic paperclip holder. A fake fish tank. A seven-colour LED illuminator. Mix them all together, and what have you got? Yes: possibly the worst USB gizmo ever. I mean, what's next? A USB hub with built-in electric dog-polisher? I don't know though: if you're a collector of USB naffness then maybe you'd prize this thing... available now for US$20. [Gadget4All]