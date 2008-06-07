UroClub Lets Golfers Go Pee-Pee in Public

Ever been on the golf course, knocking back a few beers, when nature calls? It may be against club rules to duck into the rough for a leak—that's why the UroClub, developed by awesome urologist Floyd Seskin, is an answer to your prayers. Just place an inconspicuous towel over your junk, unscrew the cap of the club disguised to look like a 7-iron, and whiz away—up to half a liter. When you're done, stick the leak-proof club back in your bag and take your next shot. The UroClub costs US$50, a small price if you don't want to look like the guy below. [UroClub via Keith Olbermann]