Unicycle Transport Vehicle: Like a Segway, Only Lamer and Sweatier

This unicycle transport vehicle by designer Regimantas Vegele is tailor made for an unique breed of individual—the kind of person that cares about looking good, but does not care about looking foolish. Essentially, the device would take the concept of an elliptical trainer and turn it into an actual moving vehicle. So travelling would involve pedaling and moving your arms—sort of a hybrid between cycling and cross country skiing. It's not a bad concept from an exercise standpoint, but I have a hard time believing that there would be any sort of market for something like this.

[Yanko]