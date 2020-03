Here's a fake of an iPhone 2 Unboxing. Yeah, I don't even think Apple considers using cardboard in their boxes unless it's covered in a glossy finish. Ordinarily, I wouldn't post something like this, but I think we can use this as an example of what happens when non fanboys get in on the fake action, and a foil for the unusually fine box design Apple engages in. Also, this is a pretty funny counterfeit. [Web Mobile via IPhone Savior]