Sure the Bravia Internet Video Link is a dubious use of US$300 (even with YouTube), but there are at least two Bravia add-on modules in Sony's oven that are tasty and smart: A wireless HDMI module—neato factor is self-explanatory, especially since the transmitter takes up to four HDMI connections—and a slot loading DVD player. It sounds weird to say, but having a hidden DVD player on the side of a flat panel TV is actually nice, plus it's integrates with the cross media bar (XMB). Only downside is that they both need external power. Check 'em out up close.
Two Bravia TV Modules That Make Sense: Wireless HDMI and Slot-Loading DVD Player
