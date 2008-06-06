Two Bravia TV Modules That Make Sense: Wireless HDMI and Slot-Loading DVD Player

Sure the Bravia Internet Video Link is a dubious use of US$300 (even with YouTube), but there are at least two Bravia add-on modules in Sony's oven that are tasty and smart: A wireless HDMI module—neato factor is self-explanatory, especially since the transmitter takes up to four HDMI connections—and a slot loading DVD player. It sounds weird to say, but having a hidden DVD player on the side of a flat panel TV is actually nice, plus it's integrates with the cross media bar (XMB). Only downside is that they both need external power. Check 'em out up close.