TV Shows On Australian iTunes!

It's been a long time coming, but the Australian iTunes Store is finally selling TV shows.

Apple's on one hell of a roll at the moment. After last week's massive Sydney Store opening, and another two and a half weeks before the iPhone launches, they've decided to plug the gap by offering both Australian and international TV programming on their iTunes Store.

Among the programs that you can purchase - episodes cost a reasonable $2.99 each - are local productions from Channel 9 and the ABC, plus international programming from The Disney Channel, MTV and ABC Studios.

The selection isn't the greatest to start off with, especially for local content - there's Summer Heights High, We can be Heroes, Double the Fist, Sleek Geeks, Surfing the Menu, and Foreign Correspondent Postcards from Aunty and Sea Patrol, Canal Road, MacLeod's Daughters and Urban Magic from Channel 9. From ABC Studios, you've got Scrubs, Lost, Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy. Plus there's South Park Season 10.

