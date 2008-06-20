Treadmill Desk With Five Monitors Overstimulates As You Exercise

Treadmill desks are nothing new, but while products like the Steelcase Walkstation try to trick you into doing extra work while exercising, the JW Treadmill desk is unapologetic about being purely focused on entertainment. In fact, it goes completely over the top with a five-display setup.

Despite it's name, the JW Treadmill desk can accommodate just about any exercise machines you have in the house. It also features electronically controlled monitor height adjustment and a variety of optional laminates, bumper molding and frame colours to match your decor. Unfortunately, precisely how much one of these desks will set you back is not known, but I have no doubt that it will be expensive—especially when customised. [Treadmill Desk via Born Rich]