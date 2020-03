I have seen a lot of cool desks in my day, but the Executive Desk that artist Dale Mathis has created is definitely one of the finest. As you will see in the video after the break, the gears in the desk actually work—making it a fully functioning piece of art. And as such, you won't be finding this thing at IKEA anytime soon. Each desk is handmade to order and will set you back a whopping US$21,000.



[Redstone Gallery via Born Rich via Boing Boing Gadgets]