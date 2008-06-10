Transformers 2 Gets a Name: Revenge of the Fallen

Attention Tranformers fans: the sequel you'll be bitching and moaning about on the internet after waiting in line to see the night it opens has just been named. It'll be called "Transformers II: Revenge of the Fallen." I bet that means that the Decepticons aren't really dead after all! And they want revenge! What a bold choice! Or does this refer specifically to Jazz? Or to the obscure character "The Fallen" from the comic books? OK, commenters: set your phasers to baseless speculation. Let's hear what you think. [Latino Review via Jalopnik]