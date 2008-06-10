How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Transformers 2 Gets a Name: Revenge of the Fallen

Attention Tranformers fans: the sequel you'll be bitching and moaning about on the internet after waiting in line to see the night it opens has just been named. It'll be called "Transformers II: Revenge of the Fallen." I bet that means that the Decepticons aren't really dead after all! And they want revenge! What a bold choice! Or does this refer specifically to Jazz? Or to the obscure character "The Fallen" from the comic books? OK, commenters: set your phasers to baseless speculation. Let's hear what you think. [Latino Review via Jalopnik]

Trending Stories Right Now

hacking hacks intel privacy privacy-and-security security vulnerabilities

Unfixable Flaw In Intel Chipsets Opens Encrypted Data To Hackers

If your computer uses an Intel chipset made in the last five years, it could be leaving you vulnerable to hackers thanks to a critical flaw in its read-only memory (ROM). The fix? There isn’t one, really. Not unless you’re willing to shell out for an entirely brand new computer.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles