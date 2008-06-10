TomTom Has Navigation App Already Running On the iPhone, Telenav On It's Way

If you were one of people who was all about GPS on the iPhone, you will be glad to hear that Tom Tom already has a version of their navigation software running on the device. Unfortunately, no other details regarding a release date, features or pricing have been released—but it stands a good chance of being the first, truly powerful GPS navigator for the iPhone— if they can beat Telenav to the punch that is. We have heard that they are also hard at work on their own version. [Reuters]