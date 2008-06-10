If you were one of people who was all about GPS on the iPhone, you will be glad to hear that Tom Tom already has a version of their navigation software running on the device. Unfortunately, no other details regarding a release date, features or pricing have been released—but it stands a good chance of being the first, truly powerful GPS navigator for the iPhone— if they can beat Telenav to the punch that is. We have heard that they are also hard at work on their own version. [Reuters]
TomTom Has Navigation App Already Running On the iPhone, Telenav On It's Way
Trending Stories Right Now
Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning
Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
How Deadly Is COVID-19?
With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.