T-Mobile Sues Starbucks Over Free AT&T Wi-Fi

T-Mobile is suing Starbucks over its free Wi-Fi from AT&T. The gist is that Starbucks and AT&T are promoting free Wi-Fi in markets where T-Mobile still has the exclusive right to "sell, market and promote its services" since the infrastructure transition to AT&T isn't complete. In fact, technically, the only two markets running Death Star-certified equipment are San Antonio and Bakersfield, California, meaning the rest of the stores are still on T-Mobile's network. So AT&T's making bank on T-Mobile's dime.

I've been seeing "attwifi" access points at every Starbucks I've been to in NYC, and used the free Wi-Fi at two of them, so I figured the transition was complete at those stores, even though the T-Mobile network was still lingering in the background. Can any Starbucks employees lay out more info as to what's going down with the transition? [Reuters via GigaOM]