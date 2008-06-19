Tiny, Ultra-Cheap Desktop Will Only Pull Two Watts, Live in the Clouds

CherryPal has released some tantalising details of its forthcoming desktop box, which they claim will pull only pull two watts and be "the greenest and most affordable on the market." The otherwise modestly spec'd box has a few secret weapons: cloud computing and a tri-core Freescale processor with hardware video rendering capabilities.

The teensy device is pretty well stripped down, with a 400MHz processor, 256MB of RAM and 4GB of flash memory. Aside from a few standard ports and integrated Wi-Fi, that's about all you get. CherryPal claims that the heavily optimised Debian Linux distro and multi-core capabilities will not only keep that PC from dragging too much arse, but will let it handle moderate multimedia work as well. CherryPal hasn't presented much in the way of supporting evidence for its claims, or mentioned whose "cloud" the box will connect to but with a release date set at August 4th, we'll probably be finding out more pretty soon. Full specs are below. [CherryPal via The Register]