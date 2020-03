Is this the Helio Ocean 2? According to someone on the Helio City forums who grabbed this screenshot from a since-removed YouTube video, yes. Is Helio even going to be around long enough to release another version of the Ocean? We'll see, but I'm not placing any bets one way or the other. But the fact that this shot makes the phone look very similar (and just as thick) as the original doesn't make me optimistic. [Helio City via Engadget]