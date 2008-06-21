Third-Eye Jacket Records People Laughing at You Behind Your Back

The third eye or "Hard-Ware" concept jacket by designer Paul Coudamy gives the wearer an expanded range of vision by awkwardly integrating a micro-camera on the back. The device records all of the people behind you laughing at your ugly jacket and then transmits those embarrassing images to an awkwardly integrated monitor located on the wrist. I can see how something like this could be useful from a safety perspective, but something needs to be done about the style before anyone in their right mind would wear it.

[Trendhunter]