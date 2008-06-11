Thinnest Notebook Showdown: Voodoo Envy 133 vs. MacBook Air

Voodoo's Envy 133 notebook is skinny slice of hotness—basically the skinniest notebook alive when it launches (only .7 inches thick), bumping the MacBook Air into the fatty column, courtesy of its .76-inch bulge. It sounds good on paper for the Envy 133, but the Air's slick tapering definitely masks its love handle, so even though it isn't technically slimmer, it sure looks it. We're not that shallow though—it's what's inside that counts, and the Envy's got guts in spades (if you've got the $$$). One more shot:

[Journal du Geek via Engadget]