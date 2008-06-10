They're Going In

Jason Chen:
DOORS ARE OPENING. Broadcast going in first, but the nicely air conditioned breeze that's flowing out is fantastic. It alleviates a little of that urine smell.
Jason Chen:
Scott somethingorother from the local news channel is here. He hosts the tech show and he looks exactly like he does on TV.
Jason Chen:
Just 30 minutes left until we go in. The baby hulk is carrying a tripod that looks proportional to his body but not his head.
Jason Chen:
We're all bunched up now in anticipation of the gates opening and us going in. Laptops are going back in our bags and I'm typing this from the iPhone.
Jason Chen:
Ours: 3G iPhone, .Mac renamed, and Chris Martin from Coldplay being named head of hardware design. Give yours here.
Jason Chen:
OK. Prediction time. Give your top 3 products and services to be announced today.
Jason Chen:
Imagine the Hulk (the WWF/WWE wrestler, not the Marvel character) with a Hulk body, but a baby's head. There's a guy here in line that looks just like that.
Jason Chen:
Some of the commenters reminded me that I was still watching Battlestar Galactica. YES. It's also fantastic. I don't think I'd be the only one that would be happy if Steve announced that he was ditching the 3G iPhone in favor of announcing a real live Number Six model. Now there's something we wouldn't mind having a 2-year contract with.
Jason Chen:
Brian just said it smells like a San Francisco bus in here. I agree. It's a mixture of sweat, urine, desperation, more urine, just a little feces, saliva, Apple fever, bald dudes, a cupful more of urine, and urine.