They're Going In

Jason Chen:

DOORS ARE OPENING. Broadcast going in first, but the nicely air conditioned breeze that's flowing out is fantastic. It alleviates a little of that urine smell.

9:40 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Scott somethingorother from the local news channel is here. He hosts the tech show and he looks exactly like he does on TV.

9:37 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Just 30 minutes left until we go in. The baby hulk is carrying a tripod that looks proportional to his body but not his head.

9:34 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

We're all bunched up now in anticipation of the gates opening and us going in. Laptops are going back in our bags and I'm typing this from the iPhone.

9:29 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Ours: 3G iPhone, .Mac renamed, and Chris Martin from Coldplay being named head of hardware design. Give yours here.

9:20 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

OK. Prediction time. Give your top 3 products and services to be announced today.

9:16 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Speaking of men with baby heads, our buddy from WordPress reminds us of Man Babies.

9:10 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Imagine the Hulk (the WWF/WWE wrestler, not the Marvel character) with a Hulk body, but a baby's head. There's a guy here in line that looks just like that.

9:07 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Some of the commenters reminded me that I was still watching Battlestar Galactica. YES. It's also fantastic. I don't think I'd be the only one that would be happy if Steve announced that he was ditching the 3G iPhone in favor of announcing a real live Number Six model. Now there's something we wouldn't mind having a 2-year contract with.

9:04 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Brian just said it smells like a San Francisco bus in here. I agree. It's a mixture of sweat, urine, desperation, more urine, just a little feces, saliva, Apple fever, bald dudes, a cupful more of urine, and urine.

