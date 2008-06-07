These Boxes May Hold a New Apple Product (Oohhh!)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Forbes spotted an interesting pile of unmarked brown boxes at Quanta Computer in Fremont, CA, the company that handles West Coast distribution of Apple's gear (along with that of plenty of other companies' stuff). But what's so interesting is that the boxes right were spotted right beside iMac freight (those white boxes), and they look to be about the same size and shape. So what could be inside? Take a look at more shots to decide for yourself:

Funny side note: Forbes straight up labelled these pictures "iPhone" in the file names.
And here's a mega shot of our own. Those trucks have been busy. Seeing as the boxes are the same size and shape as iMacs, who knows if they're iPhones—one of many rumours we went through earlier today. [Forbes and Alley Insider]

If your computer uses an Intel chipset made in the last five years, it could be leaving you vulnerable to hackers thanks to a critical flaw in its read-only memory (ROM). The fix? There isn’t one, really. Not unless you’re willing to shell out for an entirely brand new computer.
