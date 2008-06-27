The Xbox 360 DRM Transfer Tool Is Here

You know that problem of having to be signed into Xbox Live after you transferred your content from your old, broken Xbox 360 to your new, slightly less broken Xbox 360? The one where you can't play your old stuff on your new machine without having an active connection? They've got a fix out now called the DRM Transfer Tool that solves just this issue. The whole thing takes "less than a minute," and transfers your licence for the content between machines so you can watch/play it without being signed on. Hit up the link to do it to yours. [Xbox via Gamer Score Blog]