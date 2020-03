The Third Eye is a video rig that brings another perspective to your otherwise stereoscopic life. Mounting to your head to give you a low bird's-eye view of your surroundings, a surveillance camera films from above while a 2-inch display acts as the wearer's extra eye. And during its walk-through of Times Square, The Third Eye performed very well:

Confession: The Third Eye project is actually back from 2002, but it was just too uber-geeky to pass up. [TheThirdEyeProject via MAKE]