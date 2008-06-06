The SMK Television Remote is Funky and Battery Free

Sure it looks weird, but this little prototype remote from SMK operates without the use of battery power. Like similar flashlight-type devices, this remote uses a electromagnetic induction coil to generate electricity when the user pulls the trigger. Pulling the trigger once will change channels, two pulls will turn the TV on or off, and the volume can be controlled by pulling the trigger and pushing a separate button at the same time. Personally, I'm going to need a little more features built into this thing before I decide to make the switch, but eco-friendly types with weak grips may find it to be of some use. [Fareastgizmos]