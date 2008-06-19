The Real James Bond Comes to Blu-ray October 21

The best (read: Sean Connery) James Bond is finally coming to Blu-ray when six older Bond flicks are released later this year. Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Thunderball, For Your Eyes Only, Live and Let Die and Die Another Day are hitting Blu-ray on October 21, the same time as the new Daniel Craig movie Quantum of Solace. There are a couple Brosnan and Moore flicks in there too, if you like that sort of thing. No pricing info yet. Expect to pay hundreds of dollars for the entire Bond series on Blu-ray, which you'll have to re-buy again in about 15 years when the next, better format/encoding standard is out.