The PlayStation 3 Works Well Enough With Tablets

It's one of those things that makes sense, but we'd never tried before. One tablet-happy artist decided to plug in his Wacom tablet into his PS3. The result? It was essentially plug 'n play. While a combination of the PS3's firmware and third party game design mean that it could never be used play 90% of the PS3's library, the tablet worked quite well for cruising around the menus and even fast forwarding and rewinding through media. Plus, it looks way more sophisticated than that DualShock 3. [via PS3 Fanboy]