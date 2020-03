We weren't sure that this day would ever come. Even when we spoke with John Landino (Phantom Development Consultant) at CES, he wasn't sure the day would ever come. Today, I got an email from him.

That's right Mark; we have sold a product:) and booked a dollar...what is the world coming to?

It's good to see the US$129 Phantom Lapboard finally released, a tale that started back in 2004 finally finished—expect the sky to fill with winged pigs shortly. [Phantom]