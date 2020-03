The Line is a funky furniture system that uses a single unbroken line of metal to create an entire home furniture set—including a lamp, a work table, a hanger, a bookshelf, a wine rack, a CD rack and a TV unit. Made by Aykut Erol, the system is supposed to "extend infinitely with a single line regenerating itself." I'm not sure how much I want my home to look like it was created out of a giant Etch-a-Sketch, but the resulting pieces are kind of cool to peruse. [Yanko Design]