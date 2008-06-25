How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The HIS iClear Card Solves Your Noisy Video Card Problems (I'm Confused)

What is the HIS iClear Card you ask? Here is what the product page has to say:

"the latest solution to video card noise reduction. It has an excellent implement of state-of-the-art design and technology and give you a better gaming experience by reducing the distortion and noise generated from graphic card. It reduces the noise distortion generated from high-end graphic card (from both Radeon and GeForce) or TV tuner card, which provide up to 10% increase performance on Signal-to-Noise Ratio"

So to sum things up, it seems that the iClear doesn't do a damn thing. As far as anyone can tell, it is simply a slab of plastic that plugs into PCIe x1 socket.

However, according to a review by Alexey Samsonov the device did have a positive effect on signal-to-noise-ratios at certain frequencies when utilised with a low-quality analogue TV tuner card and a video card configuration. But even if that is accurate, it is hardly worth spending around US$80 on (athough Newegg has been bundling them free with certain video cards apparently). Still, if you do decide to experiment with it, I highly recommend picking up Boing Boing Gadgets' X-Maple pixel-flutter reduction block for PCIe as a companion. [HIS iClear via HTSAP via Boing Boing Gadgets and iClear Review]

Trending Stories Right Now

quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles