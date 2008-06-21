How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Great NERF Office War

It's Friday, the day when you should reward yourself with at least one internet video at work with the sound turned up. Screw your judgmental co-workers. The only problem is, what video should you choose? Without careful consideration of the media at hand, you could be Rickrolled, or even worse, think you are watching the behind-the-scenes of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue only to waste it on some guy eating potato chips for 10 minutes.

Fret not, friends. We have your Friday video after the jump. It's a NERF office war of epic proportions. And it's the best (SFW) thing we've seen online in a while.


Told you. [via ohgizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles