We're not sure what this is, where it came from or what it's supposed to be, but Newest New News seems to be a parody "tech news" segment on comedy.com—a site that looks a whole lot like Will Ferrell's funnyordie.com. That doesn't matter. What does matter is that the clip is halfway funny in various places, letting you kill precious minutes as you're counting down the time left before you can take off without anyone getting up in your grill about it. [Comedy.com]