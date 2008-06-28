The Elvinator: One Man's Quest to Merge Singing Elvis Robot with Terminator Killing Machine

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I thought I had seen the last of the WowWee singing Elvis robot last summer when Wilson skinned the thing and gave me nightmares. I was wrong. Instructables user GW Jax has put his Elvinator on display, which combines "The King" with T101, the king of death.

The Elvinator is only part done, as GW Jax has only given the skin a burned/melted look, and outfitted the Elvinator with an LED eye. But he plans to add in a Jaw piston for custom mouth movements, give the bot custom phrases, and endow it with interactive abilities, such as voice recognition and the ability to "learn." Looks pretty damn cool. [Instructables]

