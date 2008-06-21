The Cloud Is Your Furryoptics Best Friend, Strangely Turns Me On

MIT mobile experience lab's latest experiment is The Cloud, a pseudo-organic life form made of carbon glass that perceives humans using hundreds of sensors. It responds with sounds and light, using more than 15,000 individually-controlled optical hairs. That's 64 kms of fibre optics inside this 4-metre long furry. After seeing it in action, I have to admit that there's something strangely sensual and even erotic about it. Or maybe it's just the pretty girl in the tight pink dress caressing it in the video.

The Cloud is located in Florence, outside the Fortezza da Basso, so if you are around the area soon, don't forget to give it a big hug from us. [Design Boom via Cool Hunting]