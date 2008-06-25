The Camoria Camera Documents Your Memories Based on Feelings

You know how miserable you felt when your girlfriend dumped you? Apparently the Camoria camera would—and it would snap a photo of that little life gem and file it under the "what a bitch" category. The Camoria, as designer Akbiyik Volkan envisions it, is an ear mounted digital camera that documents your memories in digital form based on how you are feeling at the time. How it manages to do that exactly is not known, but the designer's page does mention that he is currently looking for a producer to make his concept a reality. [Coroflot via DVICE]

