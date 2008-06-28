Here it is, the definitive Bill Gates timeline. It may contain some bugs and lack some features, but it works: from his parents to the last day of his work at Microsoft, the Bill Gates timeline shows his personal and business adventure—on the top—in relation to the tech industry—on the bottom—as his company takes over it all.

Click on the image above to access the full high-resolution version. [Bill Gates' Retirement Party]

