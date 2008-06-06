The Best Resorts to Watch Really Great Television

Sound & Vision has a nice roundup of vacation spots for those of us who'd rather stay in with an expensive media centre than work on our burns by the pool. They take a look at some of the world's top hotels boasting the finest in A/V gear. But I'm not sure that I'd spend US$100,000 a night just to watch TV at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, even with the pricey gear they're packing. Correction: That's actually the price of the gear in the room. Check it:

The Mandarin's top tier units feature Bang & Olufsen 65-inch plasma and 40-inch LCD televisions along with matching B&O 5-zone sound system, Creston TPMC-8X remote (ready to control your TV and air conditioning), LG Blu-ray/HD DVD combo player and an Xbox 360 to round it all out.



But to save some dough, we might "rough it" at the Elounda Peninsula in Crete, Greece. Starting at just US$630 a night for a junior suite (and peaking at around US$14,000 for the best rooms) they offer private beaches along with a 45-seat symmetrical shared theatre with Barco IQ-G300 projector. Hit the link for all of Sound & Vision's top picks. [Sound & Vision]