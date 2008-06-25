One of our main complaints about playing bass on Guitar Hero or Rock Band is that the guitars aren't bass guitars. The Ant Commandos, a company that specialises in making cheaper versions of video game accessories, has just released a wireless PS2/PS3 bass guitar. It doesn't solve the problem of not being able to double-strum with two fingers, which the Mad Catz version does, but it is long necked like a real bass. The Widow Maker is available now for $US69. [Ant Commandos]
The Ant Commandos' Wireless Bass Guitar For Guitar Hero, Rock Band
Trending Stories Right Now
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.