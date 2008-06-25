The Ant Commandos' Wireless Bass Guitar For Guitar Hero, Rock Band

One of our main complaints about playing bass on Guitar Hero or Rock Band is that the guitars aren't bass guitars. The Ant Commandos, a company that specialises in making cheaper versions of video game accessories, has just released a wireless PS2/PS3 bass guitar. It doesn't solve the problem of not being able to double-strum with two fingers, which the Mad Catz version does, but it is long necked like a real bass. The Widow Maker is available now for $US69. [Ant Commandos]