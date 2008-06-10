The 3G iPhone Is Official

Just now at WWDC, Steve Jobs confirmed the long-rumoured 3G iPhone. People said they wanted 3G and 56% said it was too expensive. "Today we're introducing the iPhone 3G."

Here are the additional key details, updated as they're announced:

Key Features:

Charcoal Back

Solid Metal Buttons

Same 3.5" Display

Camera

Flush Headphone Jack

Dramatically Improved Audio



3G Advantage

Showing a EDGE vs 3G comparison loading a webpage, 3G took 21 seconds. EDGE...waiting...waiting...uhh...59 seconds! Same phone, same location. 2.8X faster - and they claim loads webpages faster than Nokia N95 (33 seconds) or Treo 750 (34 seconds).

Battery Life

5-6 hours of browing

24 hours of audio battery

And GPS!

And it's coming to 70 countries over the "next several months."

More Affordable

$199 for 8GB