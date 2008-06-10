The 3G iPhone Is Official

Just now at WWDC, Steve Jobs confirmed the long-rumoured 3G iPhone. People said they wanted 3G and 56% said it was too expensive. "Today we're introducing the iPhone 3G."
Here are the additional key details, updated as they're announced:
Key Features:
Charcoal Back
Solid Metal Buttons
Same 3.5" Display
Camera
Flush Headphone Jack
Dramatically Improved Audio
3G Advantage
Showing a EDGE vs 3G comparison loading a webpage, 3G took 21 seconds. EDGE...waiting...waiting...uhh...59 seconds! Same phone, same location. 2.8X faster - and they claim loads webpages faster than Nokia N95 (33 seconds) or Treo 750 (34 seconds).
Battery Life
5-6 hours of browing
24 hours of audio battery
And GPS!
And it's coming to 70 countries over the "next several months."
More Affordable
$199 for 8GB