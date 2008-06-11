The 360: Skateboarding, In-line Skating and Snowboarding All-in-One

The 360 is yet another hybrid sport creation that is intended for taking riders to extremely new levels of extremeness. Like the RipStick before it, the 360 combines skateboarding and snowboarding—but then it goes full-on extreme by throwing in-line skating into the mix. Apparently, riders can insert their feet into the into the wheel openings and preform tricks and feats not possible on traditional boards. It can even ride over gravel and grass with ease.

At this point, the 360 is still a concept, but it did manage to win Volvo's 2007 award for SportDesign, so there is a strong possibility we might see this board on store shelves sometime in the near future. Until then, you can check out a few videos of what the board is capable of on the project page—just be warned: it is very, extreme...ly loud and obnoxious. [Zerofra via DVICE]