Tequila Could Transform Silicon Valley into Naked Coed Central

I know, you thought tequila was only good for inducing impromptu wet T-shirt contests. And who would have expected more from the famous alcohol? But now, researchers from the University of Nueva Leon have found that tequila can be an even better semiconductor component than silicon.

Diamond film is a material tougher than silicon, capable of withstanding far higher temperatures. But it's tough to make, requiring the perfect evaporation of organic material forming crystallised carbon atoms.

How the college kids got the idea of sticking tequila into their lab's pressure chamber is unclear, but the 80-proof "tequila blanco" was able to successfully spawn diamond film. Is there no end to this magical liquid's powers? [study via newscientisttech]