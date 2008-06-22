Ten Million Pixel Comcast Display Wows Viewers With Un-throttled Ultra HD Video

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Love 'em or hate 'em, Comcast sure knows how to throw together a 10 million pixel video display. The one seen here is available for ogling at the Comcast Centre in Philadelphia, and covers over 2,100 square feet of wall space with four-millimeter LED lights. The images and video that play on this super screen do so with a resolution that's five times that of HDTV. Comcast ended up paying Barco US$22 million for the wall display and accompanying automated control room, which handles about 27,000 gigabytes of information. If you have 10 minutes to spare, the impressive presentation video of this thing in action is definitely worth a view.

