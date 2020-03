TBS has opted to not only advertise during television shows through those pesky lower third banners, but to go so far as to pause the show you are watching to do it. A particularly offensive case of interstitial marketing, needless to say, it's not going to do wonders for the network's ratings. Oh, and for the TBS marketing gurus high-fiving right now and claiming that any press is good press, we have two words for you: Michael. Jackson. [kottke via bbGadgets]