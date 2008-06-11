Taser Found Liable in Wrongful Death Suit, Bad News for Taser

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Taser International, the company behind the new delightful trend in law enforcement where using verbal communication is deemed too time-consuming and replaced with a extremely painful jolt from their patented electro-weapons, was just dealt a stinging blow in court. After winning 45 wrongful death or injury lawsuits, it just lost a $6 million wrongful death suit, paving the way for plenty more liability in the future.

The suit, filed by the family of 40-year-old Robert Heston Jr. Heston was killed when the police tased him, the autopsy finding that he "died from a combination of methamphetamine intoxication, an enlarged heart due to long-term drug abuse, and Taser shocks." The jury found that Heston was 85% at fault, making Taser 15% responsible for his death.

While Taser spun this as a good thing (we only 15% killed him! Huzzah!), their 12% drop in stock price tells more truth. If Taser is suddenly liable for the damage done to people when taze-happy cops use their weapons, they'll quickly go out of business. Because while for most people a taze is just a seriously unpleasant experience, it's obvious that it has the potential to be far more dangerous for people with heart conditions. [Danger Room]

