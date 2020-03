A brilliant use of old tech, the Tapehead Inspector is a manual tape reader not meant so much for playback of your favourite '80s power ballad mix, but for new music creation. Constructed by removing the tapehead from an old Walkman, it sounds quite a bit like a mixer as it runs over old tape and/or magnetised cards in your wallet. Oh, and it's stored in a giant cassette tape, which is more than a little fantastic. [Zero-Waste via MAKE]